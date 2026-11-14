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French Onion Green Bean Casserole
By Sandy Coughlin,2 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, and I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure policy. This French Onion Green Bean Casserole is a delicious twist on the classic Thanksgiving side dish! Tender green beans are tossed with sweet caramelized onions in a rich, savory sauce, then topped with melted Gruyère cheese and crispy Parmesan breadcrumbs. It’s the perfect holiday side dish when you want something a little extra special!