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Credit agency cuts LAX SkyLink debt to B-, warning missed Dec. 8 deadline could end contract
2 days ago
A missed milestone next month would let airport officials move to fire the contractor.. Financial trouble is mounting for Los Angeles International Airport‘s long-delayed automated train, known officially as SkyLink, after Fitch Ratings downgraded roughly $1.2 billion in project debt deeper into junk territory and warned of a looming technical default, as reported by KTLA 5 News.
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