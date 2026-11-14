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Neighbor Helping Neighbors: 4th Annual Night of Empowerment at The Waverly Donates Over $19,400 to St. David’s Jubilee Center
13 days ago
St. David’s Jubilee Center gratefully accepted a check for $19,409 from The Waverly, the result of the Night of Empowerment fundraiser held October 17. Everyone came together for an evening that truly celebrated the Jubilee Center’s mission, providing good food and clothing to people who need it most. This marked the 4th Annual Night of Empowerment, hosted at The Waverly Restaurant & Bar in Englewood, Florida. The event raised exactly $19,409.34, all going straight to support the Jubilee Center.
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