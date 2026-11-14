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Grinning Man Utd Star In Trouble Under Mauricio Pochettino as Behind-The-Scenes Details Emerge
By George Overhill,4 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino has arguably the biggest job in football on his hands now that he has been charged with turning around the miserable fortunes at Manchester United. The USMNT boss will arrive at Old Trafford next week, upon completing his international duties during the current break, to find a club in turmoil and stuck in the relegation zone three months into the season.
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