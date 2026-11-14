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Sanrivatti ONE Hypercar Debuts With 800 HP Judd V10 and Radical Driving Position
By Rex Mcafee,2 days ago
Sanrivatti has unveiled the ONE, its first hypercar, at the company’s headquarters in the Netherlands on November 13, 2026. The track-focused machine combines a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter Judd V10 with an unconventional head-forward driving position, challenging traditional hypercar cockpit design. The debut vehicle is a show car rather than...