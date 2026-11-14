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Pirates fall in District football playoff game, Bristol Lathrop named all-conference and district first team player
13 days ago
The 2026 football season has come to an end for the Ash Grove High School football team after losing to Class 1, fifth ranked Miller, 34-0 on the road on Friday, Nov. 6. Miller scored 14 points in the first quarter and eight in the second quarter to lead 20-0 at the half. Neither team put up any points in the third quarter, but the Cardinals added 14 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.