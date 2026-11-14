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From Metallic Payday to Royal Underdog, Colby Lovell Explains the Standard He’s Chasing
By Team Roping Journal,2 days ago
Colby Lovell’s third Riata Championship meant a little more because the horse underneath him came straight out of the program he and his wife have spent years building. Lovell rode Royal Underdog to the Pro Futurity win at the 2026 Riata Championships, helping secure the $100,000 payday. But the story behind the win stretches back much farther than Guthrie. Royal Underdog’s dam has been in the Lovell family since she was 3, while sire Metallic Payday was a horse Lovell bought as a yearling and believed in early.