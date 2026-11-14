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Cannon Falls’ Warren Formo to posthumously receive Minnesota Farm Bureau Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award
By From the Minnesota Farm Bureau,3 days ago
Cannon Falls’ Warren Formo will posthumously receive the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation’s Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award, honoring his decades of leadership, advocacy and commitment to strengthening Minnesota agriculture through research, education and collaboration. He will be recognized at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 20 in Minnetonka.
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