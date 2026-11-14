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Generators Unlimited holds third annual veteran giveaway in Morgantown
By Jill Fitzgibbon,3 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Generators Unlimited held its third annual veteran giveaway at the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department, with a whole-house generator offered as the grand prize. Prizes and registration. The grand prize includes a whole-house generator and basic installation for one veteran living within 50 miles of Morgantown. Veterans...
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