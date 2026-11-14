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Don’t Veer From Deer
By AJ Taylor,2 days ago
Area drivers are always supposed to stay vigilant for hazards but it’s especially important at this time of the year when deer are more active and more plentiful. Dan McGehee, director of the Driving Safety Research Institute at the University of Iowa, says part of the problem is deer have fewer places to hide as the harvest has left most of the state’s cornfields cleaned out. In addition to being more panicked, those deer are frisky.