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Mona Shores Opens Hockey Season With 4-2 Loss to Rockford
By BVM Sportsdesk,,13 days ago
Mona Shores opened its hockey season with a 4-2 home loss to Rockford, despite tying the game in the second period and creating several scoring chances. Eli Lubbers scored both Sailors goals on the power play, while goalie Willis Nolan made 28 saves. Coach Chris Benedict praised the effort but said the team needs to tighten up defensively and finish more chances.