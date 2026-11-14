undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Takoma Park Reports 50.7% Turnout in 2026 Municipal Election
By AJ Campbell,13 days ago
Agenda: https://takomaparkmd.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_11122026-688 Public Comments: Mayor Talisha Cersei announced at the start of the meeting that no public comments were held during this special session. The agenda was abbreviated specifically to give the Board of Elections volunteers a well-deserved break following their intensive vote-counting efforts. Key Plotted Election Data. Municipality /...