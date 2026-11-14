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Between Green Bay And Lake Michigan Is A Scenic Nature Escape With Fishing, Boating, And Trails
By Nally Preseault,3 days ago
Wisconsin set aside approximately six million acres — that's nearly 20 percent of the whole state — for public use. Its state park system, which includes 50 state parks and 15 state forests, sees more than 20 million visits each year. But they aren't the only spots open for people to enjoy. The Badger State has 260 state wildlife areas, as well. One of these, the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area, is a much quieter spot to go hiking, fishing, and boating.
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