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Under An Hour From Bristol Is A Charming Town With Medieval Vibes, Shops, And Local Bites
By David McElhinney,2 days ago
Bradford-on-Avon has been many things over the years: an Iron Age fort, Roman villa district, Anglo-Saxon battlefield, bustling marketplace, and today, a quintessential West Country town. It grew around a broad ford on the Avon river — from which the town gets its name – and is built of oolitic limestone, giving its shops, homes, and churches a warm, honey-like hue. There are a couple of churches from the Saxon and Norman eras, respectively; a 14th-century property known as Tithe Barn which was used to store crops and produce in the feudal era; and a bridge dating to perhaps the 13th century, all of which ensure the town has retained its medieval character.