undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Near Bridlington Is A Charming Coastal Village With A Beach, Scenic Camping, And Medieval Castle Grounds
By Nikolai Arto,3 days ago
The sands of time have shifted a great deal on the coast of the Holderness Peninsula in Eastern Yorkshire, with the North Sea claiming several villages since Roman times due to erosion. As you're driving south from Bridlington, known for its spa and nicknamed the "Lobster Capital of Europe," you'll notice the landscape unfolding before you, quintessentially rural and steeped in farming tradition. Merely 15 minutes by car from Bridlington you will find the village of Skipsea, where the North Sea is rapidly encroaching onto its quiet shores.