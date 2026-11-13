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HFD determines cause of Kailua house fire, damage estimated at more than $300K
By HNN Staff,7 days ago
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire officials determined the cause and estimated damages of a Kailua residential fire that occurred Friday. Officials received the report at 12:26 a.m. for a home on Papalani St. A second alarm was called at 12:34 a.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 12:57 a.m. and a fire investigator was dispatched to the scene.