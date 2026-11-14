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This underrated Star Trek movie brought two legendary captains together
By Terry Terrones,3 days ago
There are few things Star Trek fans love more than a good crossover. Bringing together characters from different eras of the franchise is practically guaranteed to generate excitement, particularly when those characters happen to be two of Starfleet's most legendary captains. But what happens when the movie designed to unite them doesn't quite live up to expectations?