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Hurricanes complete two-game sweep of Kraken at Global Series Finland
By Kurt Dusterberg,3 days ago
Carolina went 3-for-5 on the power play. “It’s a good break in the ‘Groundhog Day’ of the NHL, just the grind,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “And then the guys have spent so much time together. Obviously to have a positive trip, I think that certainly brings positive feelings to the group, and you hope we can carry that through.”