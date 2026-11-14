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Fort Worth's Towering New Christmas Tree Arrives, Trumps Rockefeller Center by Feet
By Margie Townsend,3 days ago
A towering Norway spruce rolled into downtown Fort Worth Friday morning, hauled in from Michigan to anchor this year's holiday display at Sundance Square. Crews began hoisting the tree into place almost immediately, kicking off what organizers describe as several weeks of decorating before the holiday display lights up next month.
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