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Massachusetts Lawyer Quits After Admitting He Took $6.6 Million From Widow Client
By Benjamin Cortez,3 days ago
Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court — Court That Accepted Disciplinary Resignation. A Massachusetts attorney who had known a longtime widow client for many years and handled legal and financial matters for her has resigned from the bar after admitting he charged her roughly $6.6 million under professional-services agreements between 2006 and 2021. James C. Jones also admitted to lending himself trust funds without proper security and naming his own daughters as trustees without the client's consent, according to the allegations he acknowledged as part of his resignation.
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