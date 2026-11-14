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Rio Waterfront Site, Empty Since 2004 Hurricanes, Finally Breaks Ground
By Livi Miller,3 days ago
N.E. Dixie Hwy. — Approximate Pedestrian Connection to Waterfront. A stretch of St. Lucie River waterfront in Rio that has sat empty since 2004 is finally being rebuilt. Developers broke ground Thursday on Rio Marine Village, a mixed-use project planned for the site where a hotel, restaurant and marina once stood before hurricanes tore them apart more than two decades ago.
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