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Zach Bartholomew Leads Coltrane Centennial Concert in Bonita Springs
By Aisha Brice,3 days ago
Jazz pianist Zach Bartholomew is scheduled to lead a John Coltrane centennial concert on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Centers for the Arts of Bonita Springs. Coltrane was born on Sept. 23, 1926, so the 100th anniversary of his birth has already passed. The Bonita Springs date is a later local reading of that catalog, not a birthday-night premiere. Bartholomew's shows page lists a quartet featuring saxophonist David Fernandez and a program of Coltrane's music running from ballads through driving rhythms and improvisation.
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