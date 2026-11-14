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North Miami Jewelry Store Shooting Sends One to Hospital, Police Dig for Answers
By Elena Vega,2 days ago
One person was rushed to the hospital Friday after a reported shooting inside a North Miami jewelry store, with officers converging on the business just after 11:10 a.m. and the patient's condition still unclear hours later. The incident unfolded at a shopping plaza along the 16100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, home to Gavco Jewelers, where police say they responded to reports of a person being shot.
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