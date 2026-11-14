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Liverpool Make Contact to Sign 'Amazing' Star in January, He's Perfect for Iraola
By Daniel Feliciano,3 days ago
Liverpool have had a mixed start to their season so far, with Andoni Iraola still trying to find out his best team and assert his style on the squad. The Reds saw a number of key players depart in the summer transfer window, with the Spaniard completing three deals to bring in Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, Victor Munoz from Osasuna, and sealing a £123m deal for France international Bradley Barcola to reinforce the attack.