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Bledsoe County Man Arrested, Charged with Domestic Assault & Vandalism
By kimwheeler0f0d3d6c24,2 days ago
BLEDSOE COUNTY– Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Bledsoe County man accused of assaulting a family member. On November 9th, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, TBI agents began investigating allegations of domestic assault involving Richard Carl Hodge (DOB: 07/30/1964). During the course of the investigation, agents determined Hodge assaulted a female family member and vandalized property during the incident.