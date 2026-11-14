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Nebraska Wesleyan Second-Half Surge Comes Up Short at Occidental
12 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Senior guard Christian Winn finished with 21 points to lead four Prairie Wolves in double-digit scoring figures Friday evening at Occidental, but the Tigers built a sizable first-half advantage and held off a second-half rally as the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team fell short inside Rush Gymnasium, 90-82. Sophomore guards Cash McCullough and Neal Mosser each added 14 points for Nebraska Wesleyan (1-1), while junior forward Devin Holmon contributed 12. NWU trailed by 16 at the break before cutting into Occidental's lead in the second half.