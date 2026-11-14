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Cardell Williams throws for a TD with 2:11 left and Maryland adds late FG to beat Wisconsin 24-21
By Associated Press,3 days ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Backup quarterback Cardell Williams ran for two touchdowns and threw for the tying score with 2:11 remining as Maryland beat Wisconsin 24-21 on Saturday to secure back-to-back conference victories for the first time since 2023. It was a 32-game span between consecutive conference victories...