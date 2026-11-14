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Men's Basketball Falls to North Central Michigan College on Late Free Throws
12 days ago
Game Statistics Lorain County Community College North Central Michigan. Field Goals (28-68) (28-69) November 13, 2026 - - The Lorain County Community College men's basketball team dropped a 71-69 decision to North Central Michigan College on Friday night in Petoskey, Mich., as the Timberwolves secured the win with two free throws in the final three seconds.