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Your Self-Hosted Apps May Be Sending Data You Didn’t Know About
By Brandon Lee,13 days ago
I would say that one of the biggest reasons that many self-host instead of put things in the cloud is data privacy and having control over their data. But a recent development sheds light on the fact that even in the realm of home labs and self-hosting, data privacy can be a huge concern, even if you are hosting things on your own hardware. In case you haven’t heard yet, a popular self-hosted app, Immich, was found communicating with a Microsoft telemetry endpoint. Also, what’s more, the application developers hadn’t intentionally meant for this to happen, but it came from a dependency. The dependency was running behind the scenes and communicating this data. Let’s look at self-hosted apps sending data and what you can do.