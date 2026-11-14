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CalFire lifts temporary burn permit suspension Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties
By CalFire, Special to LassenNews.com,3 days ago
The CalFire Lassen Modoc Unit Chief announces the temporary suspension of residential burning permits will be lifted effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 allowing residents to resume permitted burning activities. The temporary suspension, which began at 6 a.m. Nov. 12 was implemented due to forecasted high winds and increased...