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Fellowship digests player response to adventure mode, loot updates, and Eternal League progress
By Chris Neal,3 days ago
Now that the early access multiplayer dungeon delver Fellowship has allowed its latest major update and reset to settle as intended, the devs at Chief Rebel have once again taken to a livestream to discuss how players have responded to some of its changes — a discussion that transformed into a two hour-long broadcast. Mercifully, there’s also an official synopsis.