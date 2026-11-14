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Rams volleyball’s first-year five rise to the occasion
By Thomas Parsons,12 days ago
Jordan Daniell, first-year outside, went to high school at Northwest High in Justin, Texas. Six college volleyball teams had reached out to Daniell and wanted to see if she would like to elevate her play at the collegiate level. When Texas Wesleyan head volleyball coach Aminah Orozco reached out, Daniell initially opposed the idea of playing close to home; that would change after her tour of the facilities and her first practice with the team.