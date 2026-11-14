undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘TANUKI: Pon’s Summer’ Game Review: Cool Tricks, Chill Vibes, and One Adorable Courier
By Tristan Jurkovich,2 days ago
TANUKI: Pon’s Summer felt like one of those games that was announced ages ago, but in actuality, the debut trailer only dropped in February 2025. I’m just so tuned in to various media events that I kept seeing it over and over again, so much so that it felt like years. Well, after a media blitz, including a playable demo, TANUKI: Pon’s Summer is finally out on PC and consoles.