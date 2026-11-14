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Peñalver, GU Technology Researchers Champion AI Regulation
By Alex Salim,2 days ago
A panel of Georgetown University artificial intelligence (AI) experts implored corporate accountability for expanding AI technology at a Nov. 9 event. University President Eduardo Peñalver hosted two Georgetown faculty who argued that unregulated AI could negatively affect human safety and dignity. The researchers urged congressional oversight and public accountability of AI companies’ activities, suggesting policy solutions and public pressure to enable AI reform.