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Miami Beach Commissioner Pushes Perk Cuts Ahead of Amendment 3 Losses
By Carlos Mendez,2 days ago
Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez wants the people who write the budget to take a cut before sanitation crews and parks staff are asked to. He has introduced a resolution to reduce elected officials' vehicle, cellphone and expense stipends and to reform their pensions, a package he estimates could save the city roughly $500,000 a year.
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