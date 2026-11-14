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Racine County’s opioid settlement money is mostly in the bank. The biggest promise for it is 20 years of building payments.
By Denise Lockwood,3 days ago
RACINE — Racine County has been collecting money for several years from the drug companies blamed for the opioid epidemic. Very little of it has been spent, and the largest decision the county has made about it so far is to use it to help pay off its new Behavioral Health Building for the next 20 years.