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Match Preview: Now Playing – Kansas City Current at Gotham FC in 2026 NWSL Semifinals on Sunday
12 days ago
KANSAS CITY (Nov. 14, 2026) – After an electrifying premiere at home in the quarterfinals, the Kansas City Current returns for the sequel of the 2026 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, with semifinal action on Sunday, Nov. 15. The fourth-seed Current (16-9-5, 53 pts., 4th place) will face top-seed Gotham FC (18-5-7, 61 pts. 1st place) at Icahn Stadium in New York, N.Y., with a spot in the final on the line. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET).