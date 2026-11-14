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News & Notes: Jesse Minter 'Very Impressed' By How Fast Jacoby Brissett Has Learned
By Clifton Brown,3 days ago
Jacoby Brissett's intense preparation for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers has paid off, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter. The 11-year veteran quarterback has showed his professionalism by working hard to prepare for his Ravens debut since his trade from the Arizona Cardinals was finalized on Nov. 6. He has worked diligently before and after practices to master the playbook and rapidly build chemistry with teammates.