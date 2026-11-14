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PennDOT moves closer to starting $1.3 billion bridge replacement project in Dauphin County
By Sam Woloson,3 days ago
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has moved one step closer to starting construction on a $1.3 billion project that would "modernize" I-83 south in the Harrisburg area. PennDOT received an apparent low bidder for the project on Friday. If the bid materials are approved, the contractor will receive a contract and be cleared to begin construction.
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