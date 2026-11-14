undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jacksonville police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
By News 12 Staff,3 days ago
A 66-year-old Jacksonville man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Western Boulevard Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Western Boulevard and Liberty Drive around 5:53 p.m. November 13. They attempted lifesaving measures on Gary Myers before he was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Medical Center, where he later died.