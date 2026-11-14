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Independence firefighter identified as woman who fell to her death at Pinnacles Youth Park
By Leslie Taylor,3 days ago
The woman who fell to her death at a park just north of Columbia is identified as a firefighter from Independence. It was late Tuesday morning when members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a person had fallen off a cliff at Pinnacles Youth Park. When first responders arrived, they determined the woman had fallen 50 feet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.