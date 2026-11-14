undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shoals names Student Leaders of the Month
2 days ago
Shoals Elementary School recently honored its October Student Leaders of the Month. “Our leadership attribute for October was resilient, these students have shown their ability to keep going even when things are hard and challenging,” school officials said. Those honored include, from row, Ezekiel Galyean, Coleson Harris, Bostyn Poindexter, Crimson Roberson, Riley King, Riley Irvin, and Juliana Woods; back row, Chance Trent, Harper Haymore, Kuhu Patel, Abbie Dickinson, and Grayson Key.