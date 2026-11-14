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Don’t Let Banks and Credit Cards Pick Your Pocket: 12 Frustrating Charges and Which Ones to Fight
By Hannah Kowalczyk-HarperKyle WoodleyRiley Adams, CPA,2 days ago
Love them or loathe them, banks play a pivotal role in the financial landscape, providing millions of Americans with a secure place to save and occasionally increase their funds. Yet, it’s important to remember that banking services often come at a cost. Banks charge a wide variety of fees....