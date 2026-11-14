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Home Style Saturday 530
By Rhoda,13 days ago
Hello friends! November sure is flying by for me. I’ve been working on decorating for Christmas, since I like to get it done by Thanksgiving week, so that I can enjoy the holiday festivities with ease. Today on Home Style Saturday, we have a great lineup for you, from a Ralph Lauren Christmas tree, to Christmas kitchen styled with lush greenery, toile and plaid, tour the beautiful pink marble Tate House all decked out for Christmas, easy tips for creating a Christmas centerpiece, and how to make your draperies look custom. I know you will get some great ideas today!