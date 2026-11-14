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Overnight traffic restrictions scheduled on I-40 bridge connecting Memphis and West Memphis during maintenance work
By Ava Thompson,2 days ago
West Memphis, Arkansas – Motorists traveling between Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas, should prepare for overnight traffic restrictions on the Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto Bridge beginning Sunday, November 15, 2026. The bridge, which carries traffic across the Mississippi River, is scheduled to undergo routine maintenance that will...
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