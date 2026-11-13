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Space Systems Command Seeks White Papers for Space Data Network Industry Consortium
By Arthur McMiler,10 days ago
Selected firms would join as associate members under an OTA with no dollar value. Submissions must tie commercial capabilities to eight areas, from optical links to cybersecurity. Only U.S.-owned companies with CUI-ready systems qualify, and responses are due Nov. 23. Space Systems Command has released a sources sought notice calling...