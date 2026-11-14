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Nebraska shuts out Rutgers, secures bowl eligibility
By Kevin Sjuts,3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind its first conference shutout since 2003, Nebraska snapped a four-game losing streak and secured bowl eligibility on Saturday. The Huskers beat Rutgers in Piscataway, 31-0. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea totaled three touchdowns, while a recommitted rushing attack produced quick results against the Scarlet Knights. Freshman Jamal Rule rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries. As a team, the Huskers rushed for 237 yards which is its highest total since September 19.