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Brig. Gen. Matt Ross: JIATF-401 Taps IC for Counter-Drone Threat Assessments
By Jane Edwards,11 days ago
Brig. Gen. Matt Ross urged threat-based counter-drone requirements. Explore unmanned systems, AI and more at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401, said JIATF-401 has turned to the intelligence community for authoritative assessments of drone threats at home and abroad, DefenseScoop reported Thursday.