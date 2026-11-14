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Pine Bluff police ask for public assistance locating three men wanted in separate felony theft and terroristic threatening cases
By Nathan Kim,3 days ago
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking residents to help locate three men wanted in connection with separate criminal investigations involving felony theft and terroristic threatening. Detectives are searching for 71-year-old Garland Wise, 57-year-old Steven Robert Childress and 22-year-old Dusty Louie Joles. Police have released...
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