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American Cancer Society Journals Holds Annual Section Editor Meeting for Cancer
2 days ago
American Cancer Society Journals shared on LinkedIn:. “Earlier today, the American Cancer Society Journals team held its annual Section Editor Meeting for Cancer, the interdisciplinary international journal of the American Cancer Society. This meeting serves as an opportunity to reflect on the past year’s progress and initiatives, and chart a path forward alongside our Section Editors, Editorial Team, and publishing partners at Wiley.